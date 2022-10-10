Ministry issues allocation order for 12 coal mines

Ministry issues allocation order for 12 coal mines1 min read . 08:43 PM IST
- The cumulative Peak Rated Capacity of the 12 coal mines for which orders have been issued is 21 million tonnes per annum and Geological Reserve is 2,300 million tones
NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Coal has issued allocation orders for 12 coal mines for which the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement (CMDPA) were signed on 17 August.
NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Coal has issued allocation orders for 12 coal mines for which the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement (CMDPA) were signed on 17 August.
“Of the 12 coal mines, seven mines are under Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and five coal mines are under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.
“Of the 12 coal mines, seven mines are under Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and five coal mines are under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.
The cumulative Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of the 12 coal mines for which orders have been issued is 21 million tonnes per annum and Geological Reserve is 2300 million tonnes.
The cumulative Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of the 12 coal mines for which orders have been issued is 21 million tonnes per annum and Geological Reserve is 2300 million tonnes.
The Ministry said in a statement that these mines are expected to generate an Annual Revenue of Rs.3,569 crores calculated on the basis of PRC and will attract Capital Investment of Rs.3,208 crores. It will provide employment to approximately 28,800 people both directly and indirectly.
The Ministry said in a statement that these mines are expected to generate an Annual Revenue of Rs.3,569 crores calculated on the basis of PRC and will attract Capital Investment of Rs.3,208 crores. It will provide employment to approximately 28,800 people both directly and indirectly.
With the vesting/ allocation of these 12 coal mines, vesting/ allocation orders have been issued for total 39 coal mines under commercial auctions with cumulative PRC of 83.10 MTPA, it said.
With the vesting/ allocation of these 12 coal mines, vesting/ allocation orders have been issued for total 39 coal mines under commercial auctions with cumulative PRC of 83.10 MTPA, it said.
This will result in generation of Annual Revenue of ₹11,380 crores calculated on the basis of PRC of the coal mine to state government and will generate employment for 1,12,344 people both directly and indirectly.
This will result in generation of Annual Revenue of ₹11,380 crores calculated on the basis of PRC of the coal mine to state government and will generate employment for 1,12,344 people both directly and indirectly.