NEW DELHI : The ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) on Thursday notified the liberalized Drone Rules, 2021, which will replace the UAS (unmanned aircraft system) Rules 2021 that was released on 12 March 2021, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the liberalized Drone Rules 2021, several approvals have been abolished, which include approvals for unique authorization number, unique prototype identification number, certificate of manufacturing and airworthiness, certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, operator permit, authorization of R&D organization, student remote pilot licence, remote pilot instructor authorization, drone port authorization, etc.

Further, the number of forms have been reduced from 25 to 5 and types of fee reduced from 72 to 4.

"Quantum of fee reduced to nominal levels and delinked with size of drone. For instance, the fee for a remote pilot licence fee has been reduced from ₹ 3,000 (for large drones) to ₹100 for all categories of drones; and is valid for 10 years," MoCA said in a statement.

"Digital sky platform shall be developed as a user-friendly single-window system. There will be minimal human interface and most permissions will be self-generated," it added.

Digital sky platform is an initiative by MoCA to provide a secure and a scalable platform that supports drone technology frameworks, such as NPNT (no permission, no take-off), designed to enable flight permission digitally and managing unmanned aircraft operations and traffic efficiently.

The liberalized Drone Rules 2021 also have safety features such real-time tracking beacon, and geo-fencing, which are expected to be notified in future and a six-month lead time will be provided for compliance.

A copy of the liberalized Drone Rules 2021 has been reviewed by Mint.

The liberalised Drone Rules 2021 also state that an interactive airspace map with green, yellow, and red zones will be displayed on the digital sky platform.

No pilot licence will be required for micro drones used for non-commercial use, nano drones and for research and development (R&D) organizations operating such drones, it added.

The liberlized Drone Rules 2021 further state: There will be no restriction on drone operations by foreign-owned companies registered in India; import of drones and drone components will be regulated by DGFT; security clearance will not be required before any registration or licence issuance; and that there will be no requirement of certificate of airworthiness, unique identification number, prior permission and remote pilot licence for R&D entities.

Meanwhile, coverage of drones under Drone Rules 2021 has been increased from 300 kg to 500 kg and will cover drone taxis, while Issuance of Certificate of Airworthiness has been delegated to Quality Council of India and certification entities authorized by it.

MoCA will also facilitate development of drone corridors for cargo deliveries and a drone promotion council will be set up to facilitate a business-friendly regulatory regime.

"Given that drones are, increasingly, carving a niche among authorities, content creators and hobbyists alike, the government's move to ease out the process is a welcome move. Abolishing of approvals, reduction in number of permissions etc. would instill confidence among users and would boost the market of drones," said Siddharth Jain, co-founding partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

"Hopefully, the actual application of the rules would be a judicious mix of ease of use for users and security concerns of the government," he added.

