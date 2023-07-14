Govt aims 100 mt coal gasification

Govt aims 100 mt coal gasification2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Currently, India imports around half of its natural gas, most of its methanol and 13-15% of its total ammonia requirement.
New Delhi: The ministry of coal has set a target to gasify 100 million tonnes of coal by FY 2030 in line with its energy transition plans, it said in a statement.
The ministry is considering a comprehensive scheme, with an outlay of ₹6,000 crore, to promote coal and lignite gasification projects for both public sector undertakings (PSUs) and the private sector.
Mint first wrote about the government’s plan for a ₹6,000 crore VGF (viability gap funding) for coal gasification.
“The adoption of gasification technology in India will revolutionize the coal sector, reducing reliance on imports of natural gas, methanol, ammonia and other essential product," the ministry said.
Currently, India imports around half of its natural gas, most of its methanol and 13-15% of its total ammonia requirement.
Coal gasification will contribute to India’s vision of becoming self-reliant and create a surge in job opportunities, the statement said.
Coal gasification is expected to make significant contribution to India’s development by reducing imports by 2030. This initiative holds the potential to alleviate the environmental burden by reducing carbon emissions and fostering sustainable practices, contributing to India’s global commitments towards a greener future, the statement added.
The selection of entities for the gasification scheme will be carried out through a competitive and transparent bidding process.
The selection PSUs and private sector companies for budgetary support for gasification projects will be done through a tariff-based bidding process, with criteria formulated in consultation with NITI Aayog, the government think-tank.
The ministry is also considering an incentive to reimburse GST compensation cess on coal utilized in gasification projects.
Furthermore, the Ministry highlighted collaborative efforts in advancing Surface Coal Gasification (SCG) projects across Coal India Limited (CIL) coalfields.
In October 2022, strategic bilateral agreements were executed, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BHEL & CIL, as well as an MoU between IOCL, GAIL & CIL. These collaborations aim to foster cooperation and expertise in driving the implementation of SCG projects.
The CIL Board has accepted the pre-feasibility reports for three projects which includes ECL, MCL and WCL and has approved the initiation of pre-project activities, such as topography survey, soil investigation and water availability studies. Tendering activities are also being undertaken to arrive at firm prices required for the preparation of a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) for the respective projects.
The CIL Board has also given ‘in-principle’ approval for the formation of Joint Ventures as envisaged above. Currently, negotiation and finalization of the Joint Venture agreement are in progress.
