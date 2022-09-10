Ministry of Cooperation to provide impetus for growth of sector

The ministry is facilitating registration of a National Level Cooperative Export House under MSCS Act 2002, that will work in close coordination with Union Ministry of External Affairs and Union Ministry of Commerce to harness the export potential of nearly 30 crore people associated with the cooperative movement.
New Delhi: To boost growth of cooperatives, a two-day conference of state cooperation ministers was organised by Ministry of Cooperation in the national capital during 8-9 September.
In the conference, representatives from 21 states and two union territories, central government officials were present.
“Deliberations were held on various important themes including - National Cooperation Policy, National Cooperative Database, New Proposed Schemes of Ministry of Cooperation viz. PACS in every Panchayat, Export of Agro-based and other products, promotion and marketing of Organic Products, expansion of Co-operatives to new areas," the ministry said in statement.
“Further, subjects related to PACS and Model Bye-Laws including PACS Computerization, Action Plan for Revitalization of defunct PACS, Model Bye-Laws of PACS were also discussed along with issues related to Primary Co-operative Societies regarding prioritizing long term financing, Milk Co-operative Societies and Fish Cooperative Societies etc.," it said.
The ministry of cooperation was set up on 6 July 2021, and is headed by Union minster Amit Shah
NCDC being a leader in cooperative financing informed about the prospects and avenues of lending to the cooperative sector, with facilitation through its regional directorates across states.
Gyanesh Kumar, secretary, ministry of cooperation, urged states to adopt the state of art software along with up-to-date hardware under the Project on Computerization of PACS.
The ministry is facilitating registration of a National Level Cooperative Export House under MSCS Act 2002, that will work in close coordination with Union Ministry of External Affairs and Union Ministry of Commerce to harness the export potential of nearly 30 crore people associated with the cooperative movement.
