NEW DELHI: The ministry of corporate affairs has listed a set of compliance obligations of businesses for which extra time and waiver of additional fee has been granted as relief during the pandemic.

Accordingly, eight compliance requirements due between 1 April and end of May get extra filing time till end of July without being charged an additional fee. In the case of two other requirements about reporting of creation or modification of a charge or lien on the assets of the business, the period between 1 April till end of May is excluded from the calculation of time otherwise allowed under law.

The waiver was announced earlier this month, but finer details of the compliance obligations for which relief is available are made public only now.

These compliance requirements refer to certain statutory filings and the compulsory disclosure of various corporate developments to the registrar of companies. These include, auditor appointment, change in registered office, return filing of Nidhi company for the half year ended, annual return filing of a foreign company, return filing of dormant companies and conversion of public company into a private company or vice-versa.

The relief is also applicable to the requirement of filing a statement on shares and unclaimed or unpaid dividend not transferred to the investor protection fund, the ministry said in an announcement on its website.

The ministry said that businesses could refer to the list and plan accordingly.

The relief is given after the ministry received several requests to waive the additional fee for late filing of statutory forms. The relief is expected to help businesses that are currently facing lockdown-like situations in many parts of the country and shortage of manpower.

Many small businesses have been asking for relaxation of various compliance requirements which they find difficult to meet during the pandemic. The government recently gave relief on certain filing requirements related to income tax and goods and services tax (GST). It also exempted basic customs duty and agriculture cess on various medical supplies used in the prevention and treatment of coronavirus disease.

