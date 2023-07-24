NEW DELHI : The ministry of corporate affairs will soon clarify whether companies should file their annual returns for FY23 in the revamped version of the MCA21 portal with heightened security features or in the earlier version, said a person informed about the development.

The clarification is expected before the peak filing season begins this year, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The new forms will be web-based and will enable real-time checking of data keyed in.

Over 1.5 million active companies in the country have time till the end of September to hold their annual general meeting (AGM) to approve their financial statements for FY23 and one month from then to file their accounts with the government and two months from the date of the AGM to file their annual returns. Annual returns can thus be filed latest by the end of November. Nothing prevents a company from holding the AGM earlier than six months from the close of the financial year, but the clock for filing financial statements and annual returns will start ticking from date of AGM, a second person, who is knowledgeable about corporate filings, said.

The ministry did extensive public consultation across multiple cities last month and is closely monitoring the functioning of the portal revamped by a private service provider.

The new portal allows only one login account for a user and uses two-factor authentication for filings besides using artificial intelligence for oversight.

While the transition of several forms to the latest version of the MCA21 portal has stabilized, many professionals have in the recent past aired their grievances about glitches on social media platforms.

Experts recommended that use of earlier version (V2) of the forms may be a good idea in this year’s filing season.

“Version three (V3) of the MCA is certainly a step towards digitization. As part of the annual filings, each company needs to file at least two forms—MGT–7 (annual return) and AOC—4/ AOC-4 XBRL (balance sheet). During the annual filing season, a lot of users login and try to fill up the data and download the forms. As of now, in version three, users are still facing server and login issues, inability to file forms during business hours, downloading of forms, etc. In view of the high traffic during annual filing season, continuing with the version two (V2) might be prudent," said Noorul Hassan, partner at law firm Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys.

The ministry has to migrate about 30 more forms for company filings into the revamped MCA21 portal, the most important of which are form AOC-4 for filing financial statements and form MGT-7 for filing annual returns. That is expected to complete the transition of the portal to the new version.

Built from scratch, the new portal seeks to facilitate combing of large volume of transactions by companies for detecting trends in governance, the financial health of companies and defaults, which will be flagged to both the companies concerned and to the regulator for corrective action.

An email sent to the ministry of corporate affairs on Monday morning seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

As per figures available from the ministry’s website, more corporate filings have been made in the revamped version of the MCA21 portal this financial year than in the year before. Since the beginning of April 2023, up to 16 July, over 168,600 forms for incorporating companies have been filed, which is more than the previous year’s count of over 148,188 in the same period, according to the ministry.