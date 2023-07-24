New forms or old? Clarity on annual company filings soon1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:08 PM IST
The clarification is expected before the peak filing season begins this year. The new forms will be web-based and will enable real-time checking of data keyed in.
NEW DELHI : The ministry of corporate affairs will soon clarify whether companies should file their annual returns for FY23 in the revamped version of the MCA21 portal with heightened security features or in the earlier version, said a person informed about the development.
