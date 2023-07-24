New forms or old? Clarity on annual company filings soon

Over 1.5 million active companies in the country have time till the end of September to hold their annual general meeting (AGM) to approve their financial statements for FY23 and one month from then to file their accounts with the government and two months from the date of the AGM to file their annual returns. Annual returns can thus be filed latest by the end of November. Nothing prevents a company from holding the AGM earlier than six months from the close of the financial year, but the clock for filing financial statements and annual returns will start ticking from date of AGM, a second person, who is knowledgeable about corporate filings, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}