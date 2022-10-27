Ministry of Culture collaborates with Art of Living to work towards mental health

The project will engage Art of Living teachers as meditation coaches, and representatives of institutions and interested persons from public as meditation ambassadors, who will together reach out to masses, especially youth.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Culture announced the collaboration with Art of Living to reach out to masses and youth to educate them about mental health and empower them with the meditation for better health.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The Ministry of Culture announced the collaboration with Art of Living to reach out to masses and youth to educate them about mental health and empower them with the meditation for better health.
“The project was launched on Wednesday, October 26, 20222 at the international headquarters of the Art of Living at Bangalore by Ravishankar in presence of Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai amidst gathering of 20 thousand people," the Ministry of Culture said in a press release.
“The project was launched on Wednesday, October 26, 20222 at the international headquarters of the Art of Living at Bangalore by Ravishankar in presence of Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai amidst gathering of 20 thousand people," the Ministry of Culture said in a press release.
The project will engage Art of Living teachers as meditation coaches, and representatives of institutions and interested persons from public as meditation ambassadors, who will together reach out to masses, especially youth.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The project will engage Art of Living teachers as meditation coaches, and representatives of institutions and interested persons from public as meditation ambassadors, who will together reach out to masses, especially youth.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“This scheme puts into action the Jan-Bhagidari model to empower the youth towards better health and create a more resilient future for the country. The project will be implemented in various phases. The project is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and will culminate on the Independence Day of 2023," the ministry added.
“This scheme puts into action the Jan-Bhagidari model to empower the youth towards better health and create a more resilient future for the country. The project will be implemented in various phases. The project is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and will culminate on the Independence Day of 2023," the ministry added.
The Art of Living Foundation is a volunteer-based, humanitarian and educational non-governmental organization (NGO). It was founded in 1981 by Ravi Shankar. The Art of Living Foundation has its centers in 180 countries. Art of Living offers several stress-elimination and self-development programs based on breathing techniques, meditation and yoga.
The Art of Living Foundation is a volunteer-based, humanitarian and educational non-governmental organization (NGO). It was founded in 1981 by Ravi Shankar. The Art of Living Foundation has its centers in 180 countries. Art of Living offers several stress-elimination and self-development programs based on breathing techniques, meditation and yoga.
The stress-elimination and self-development programs are based on the breathing technique Sudarshan Kriya, meditation and yoga. This technique is a major part of Art of Living courses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The stress-elimination and self-development programs are based on the breathing technique Sudarshan Kriya, meditation and yoga. This technique is a major part of Art of Living courses.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.