Ministry of External Affairs is offering internships with stipend. How to apply

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has launched an internship programme in which it will select 75 candidates as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of independence.

“The MEA Internship Policy 2022 aims to take foreign policy closer to the people; bring in more focus on MEA; provide more value to the interns; ensure better gender inclusivity and increase diversity in terms of qualifications, domicile and socio-economic status amongst the cohort of interns engaged by the Ministry," according to the official statement.

Eligibility Criteria:

Internships at MEA headquarters shall generally be open to Indian citizens with a minimum educational qualification of a graduate degree from a recognized university at the time of applying. Internships shall also be open to students who are presently in the final year of their graduation, where an internship is a mandatory part of their final year curriculum. Age of the candidates should not exceed 25 years as on 31 December of the year of internship.

A total of 75 internships will be offered in the year 2022 in a single term of three months during April to June 2022. All selected interns will be required to join the Ministry on the same day in April 2022. Each intern will be engaged for a minimum period of month and a maximum period of three months.

The selection process will be fully online at www.internship.mea.gov.in with applications, scrutiny, selection, allocation of Division, notification,extension and certification to be managed on a dedicated internship portal of the Ministry. Each candidate needs to register on the internship portal and obtain access credentials to participate in the process.

Selection Procedure:

The selection process will consist of two stages viz. Preliminary Screening and Personal Interview. The process will follow a quota cum weightage' system whereby applicants belonging to all 28 States and 8 Union Territories will be considered.

There may be 2 interns from each of the 28 States; 2 interns from each of the 8 Union Territories and 3 more interns with maximum marks from TADP districts / underprivileged sections of the society. A minimum of 30% of the 75 internships may be filled by women candidates. Weightage will be based on academic performance assessed by percentage of marks obtained in +2 and graduation exams.

Candidates should apply online only. State-wise merit lists will be prepared - separately for male and female candidates by elimination based on academic performance in +2 and graduation exams.

Priority will be given to applicants from TADP districts during the Preliminary Screening stage and to applicants belonging to SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories in the Personal Interview stage.

The total number of candidates called for interview will be three times the interns to be engaged in each term.

Candidates selected in the merit lists will be called for personal interview to be conducted by videoconferencing.

A maximum of 75 candidates will be selected from the interview process and offered internships. If any selected candidate opts out, the next candidate in the merit list from the individual state will be offered opportunity.

During the course of the internship, the selected candidates would be introduced to various aspects of the functioning of the Ministry, its attached offices, the public interface of the Ministry and its role in helping the Indian citizens, as well. as a possible visit to one of the Missions abroad, subject to prevailing conditions.

Important Dates:

15 February 2022: Deadline for receiving applications.

18 February 2022: Announcement of shortlisted candidates and calls for interview.

22 - 24 February 2022: Interviews (DVC).

28 February 2022: Announcement of selected candidates

Allocation of Divisions.

01 April 2022: Start of internships 2022-23 (Term I & Term II combined).

For more details candidates can contact: email : internship[at]mea[dot]gov[dot]in.

