Fraud alert: Govt warns of work abroad scams, shares tips to identify fake job offers
In its latest advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs mentioned that “many illegal agents operate through Facebook, Whatsapp, text message and other such mediums”. The ministry also shared tips on how to avoid falling prey to fake job offers.
The Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory on Thursday, cautioned people against "fake overseas jobs and illegal recruitment". The advisory was issued for those who seek jobs abroad.
