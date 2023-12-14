The Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory on Thursday, cautioned people against "fake overseas jobs and illegal recruitment". The advisory was issued for those who seek jobs abroad.

In its advisory, the external affairs ministry took note of "a huge rise in the number of overseas job seekers being cheated by unregistered recruitment agents by fake job offers and also overcharging to the tune of ₹2-5 lakh".

How to spot a fake job offer from abroad?

The ministry mentioned that "many illegal agents operate through Facebook, Whatsapp, text message and other such mediums". It said, "These agencies provide little or no details of their whereabouts and contacts."

"They usually communicate only through Whatsapp, making it difficult to ascertain the location and identity of the caller and genuineness of the job offer. Such agents also lure workers to work in difficult and life threatening conditions," the ministry added.

It said that such cases of fake job offers are being reported for recruitment to work in several East European Countries, some of the Gulf countries, Central Asian countries, Israel, Canada, Myanmar and Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

How to avoid falling prey to fake job offers?

The external affairs ministry said that a valid job offer comes along with Employment Contract duly signed by Foreign Employer, recruitment Agent and the emigrant worker.

"The Employment Contract must mention term and conditions of the job being offered and the salary and other emoluments," it added.

The ministry further added that valid job offers must allow the worker to emigrate on strength of Employment or Work visa or other similar visa except tourist visa.

"It may be noted that tourist visa should only be used for the purpose of tourism. Normally, reputed Foreign Employers provide for cost of airfare, boarding & lodging and insurance cover," the ministry said.

As per the advisory, emigrant workers should make themselves aware of local conditions of the destination country. The information may be obtained by attending Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) Centers or from the Community Welfare Wing of the concerned Indian Embassy in the destination country," the ministry said.

The Government of India makes it mandatory for registered recruitment agents to purchase Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY) for the migrant workers which provides various benefits including ₹10 lakh sum assured on death cases and work related injury and medical expenses with one time premium ( ₹275 for the cover of two years and ₹375 for the cover of three years).

The external affairs ministry also requested people "to use the safe and legal services of registered Recruiting Agents (RA) only".

"All registered RAs are issued a license number which is prominently displayed in their office premises and in their advertisements, including newspapers and social media," the ministry said.

The ministry also advised "prospective emigrants" to cross check the genuineness of the Recruiting Agents by visiting the government website www.emigrate.gov.in and click the link "List of active RA".

"As per the Emigration Act 1983, no recruiting agent shall collect from the prospective emigrant the service charges more than ₹30,000 + GST (18%), in respect of services provided by it to that emigrant and the recruiting agent shall issue a receipt to the emigrant for the amount collected by it in this regard," the ministry added.

It warned that "going abroad through any other channel of recruitment involves serious risk of being defrauded of money, not landing in the promised job and difficult living conditions abroad".

"All unregistered agencies are being warned not to involve in overseas recruitment activities. Such activities are in violation of Emigration Act 1983 and amount to human trafficking, which is a punishable criminal offense," the external ministry said.

