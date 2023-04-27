Niche batteries for electric future may get 3k cr sops

Niche batteries for electric future may get ₹3k cr sops1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Unlike other PLI schemes, where the focus is exclusively on domestic manufacturing, this scheme is also likely to provide subsidy for research and development of “newer chemistries” for batteries.
New Delhi: The ministry of heavy industries has moved a proposal for a ₹3,000 crore-production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to develop and make ‘niche batteries’ for electric vehicles, a key step in India’s efforts to cut fossil fuel dependence and achieve climate goals.
