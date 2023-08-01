FAME II: 17 OEMs under scrutiny, 7 found violating norms, says government

FAME II: 17 OEMs under scrutiny, 7 found violating norms, says government1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 03:10 PM IST
As part of the investigation, the disbursement of demand incentives was immediately halted, allowing the ministry to initiate a thorough examination of the complaints. To ensure impartiality and accuracy, the matter was subsequently referred to the testing agencies of the ministry for a detailed probe
New Delhi: The ministry of heavy industries has taken stringent actions against 17 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) receiving incentives under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme phase-II, after complaints of non-compliance, minister of state for heavy industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said on Tuesday.
