FAME II: 17 OEMs under scrutiny, 7 found violating norms, says government

The Centre had rolled out the FAME India Phase II scheme for five years starting 1 April 2019, with budgetary support of ₹10,000 crore. The phase mainly focuses on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation and aims to support through demand incentive 7,090 buses, 500,000 e-three-wheelers, 55,000 e-4 wheeler passenger cars and 1 million e-2 wheelers, along with the creation of charging infrastructure also supported under the scheme. The scheme has been extended till March 2024.