Centre weighs harmonizing standards for new FAME-III 29 Aug 2023
The move is seen as a way to streamline processes for auto and auto parts makers who currently have to obtain separate certifications from government-affiliated testing agencies in order to qualify for incentives under FAME-II and the PLI for auto.
NEW DELHI : The ministry of heavy industries (MHI) may combine the standards required for the FAME-II and production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced automotive technologies as it weighs the contours of the next phase of its plan to push manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles, a senior government official said on Tuesday.