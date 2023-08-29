Centre weighs harmonizing standards for new FAME-III

The move is seen as a way to streamline processes for auto and auto parts makers who currently have to obtain separate certifications from government-affiliated testing agencies in order to qualify for incentives under FAME-II and the PLI for auto.

NEW DELHI :The ministry of heavy industries (MHI) may combine the standards required for the FAME-II and production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced automotive technologies as it weighs the contours of the next phase of its plan to push manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The move is seen as a way to streamline processes for auto and auto parts makers who currently have to obtain separate certifications from government-affiliated testing agencies in order to qualify for incentives under FAME-II and the PLI for auto, Kamran Rizvi, secretary, MHI said.

The government schemes as they currently stand, including Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME), make for cumbersome form-filling for manufacturers.

FAME-II mandates manufacturers to localize a set of 18 electric vehicle components to qualify for incentives. The PLI auto scheme, on the other hand, requires OEMs and parts makers to show evidence of at least 50% domestic value addition (DVA). That’s in addition to fulfilling the investments they have committed to making.

People privy to recent discussions in the ministry told Mint that the government is considering how incentives for EVs, alternative fuel technologies, and for the development of infrastructure for new vehicle technologies can be merged in FAME-III.

FAME-III is seen as a potential successor to the ongoing FAME-II scheme, which ends in March next year.

The heavy industries ministry will also extend the timeline for the validity of the scheme to allow automakers one more year of sales to claim incentives. This is because the procedure for filing claims is still being worked upon. The government may also pay out the incentives on a quarterly basis as it is keen to utilize the nearly ₹26,000 crore budgetary allocation for the scheme, minister for heavy industries Mahendra Nath Pandey said at a review of the auto PLI scheme on Tuesday.

According to Hanif Qureshi, joint secretary, MHI, only two automakers have received DVA certification and two component makers are in the process of obtaining it. However, 23 automakers will have received certification by the end of September, and 35 are expected to complete the process by March next year.

A total 85 firms, comprising 18 automakers and 67 components makers are participating in the PLI scheme.

According to Qureshi, of the ₹ 67,690 crore investment committed by automakers and suppliers under the scheme, a sum of ₹ 10,755 crore had been invested till the end of June.

At Tuesday's review meeting, major auto and auto-part makers, testing agencies and industry bodies sought an extension in the scheme citing the time it took to build supply-chain capacity in smaller towns.

Additionally, they said, automakers can only claim incentives on sales after obtaining DVA certifications, which is a process that takes at least 2-3 months. Moreover, the procedure for DVA certification was only published in April this year, which meant automakers could not claim any incentives for the first year of the scheme.

Qureshi said MHI is building a detailed framework of traceability in DAV in order to check “irregularities" by automakers under FAME-II by circumventing norms to use imported parts, routing imports through traders and not maintaining thorough records.