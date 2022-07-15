This ministry's website ranks no.1 in delivering online services to citizens

The government portals that were evaluated were divided into two main categories: States/Union Territories/Central Ministry portal and State/Union Territory/ Central Ministry Services Portals
The website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been ranked first under the Central Ministries Portal in a National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment.
The National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment was conducted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in association with its knowledge partners NASSCOM and KPMG in 2021.
It is a periodic assessment intended to improve the effectiveness of States/Union Territories and the Central Government in the delivery of their online services to citizens.
After the evaluation results which were released recently, the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been ranked at 1 under the Central Ministries Portal and the Digital Police Portal has been placed at the number 2 spot.
In this exercise, the service portals were evaluated along with their parent Ministry/Department’s portal. In respect of MHA, the Digital Police portal of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) i.e. digitalpolice.gov.in/ was shortlisted for the evaluation under the Services Portal. Correspondingly, the main website of the Ministry of Home Affairs i.e. mha.gov.in was shortlisted as the parent Ministry portal for evaluation.
The government portals that were evaluated were divided into two main categories: States/Union Territories/Central Ministry portal and State/Union Territory/ Central Ministry Services Portals.
The assessment was based on four parameters: 1) accessibility 2) Content availability 3) Ease of Use and Information Security and 4) Privacy for Central Ministry Portals.