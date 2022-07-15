This ministry's website ranks no.1 in delivering online services to citizens

In this exercise, the service portals were evaluated along with their parent Ministry/Department’s portal. In respect of MHA, the Digital Police portal of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) i.e. digitalpolice.gov.in/ was shortlisted for the evaluation under the Services Portal. Correspondingly, the main website of the Ministry of Home Affairs i.e. mha.gov.in was shortlisted as the parent Ministry portal for evaluation.