Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided Z category CRPF security cover to BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The security will be provided only in Karnataka. The CRPF will soon take charge of security, ANI reported citing sources.

The decision to provide Central security protection to Yediyurappa is founded on an Intelligence Bureau threat assessment report that has been communicated to the MHA

Also Read: Cauvery water dispute: Yediyurappa to protest against Karnataka govt, HD Deve Gowda confirms

ANI reported citing sources that Yediyurappa is perceived to be at risk from extremist factions within Karnataka. To ensure his safety within the state and during his travels across Karnataka, CRPF commandos will be responsible for his security.

The MHA issued an order to grant Z-category security to Yediyurappa, and this order was transmitted to the CRPF a few days after the former Chief Minister made a recent announcement. Yediyurappa, along with several other state BJP leaders, declared their intention to embark on a statewide tour with the objective of emphasizing the "failures" of the Congress government and fortifying their party in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read: How BS Yediyurappa's exit may have cost BJP in Assembly polls in Karnataka? Will he return for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, often referred to as BSY, has been a prominent and enduring presence in Karnataka's political landscape for nearly five decades. He is particularly recognized for his leadership within the Lingayat community, a crucial and influential voting bloc in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!