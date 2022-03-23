This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NDMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for COVID containment measures, according to the official order
The National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday revoked the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures. However, the advisories on Covid containment measures, including the use of face masks will continue, reads the official order.
The government after taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, NDMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for COVID containment measures. Accordingly, after the expiry of the existing MHA Order No. 40-3/2020-DM-1 (A) dated 25 February, 2022, no further Order may be issued by MHA. However, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MDHFW) advisories on COVID containment measures. including on the use of face mask and hand hygiene will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic.
The government in its official order stated that over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment and vaccination, hospital infrastructure and the general public has much higher level of awareness on the COVID appropriate behaviour.
States and UTS have also developed their own capacities and systems and implemented their detailed State/UT specific plans for managing the pandemic. Over the last seven weeks or so there has been a steep decline in the number of cases. The total caseload in the country stands at 23.913 only and daily positivity rate has declined to 0.28%.
