The government after taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, NDMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for COVID containment measures. Accordingly, after the expiry of the existing MHA Order No. 40-3/2020-DM-1 (A) dated 25 February, 2022, no further Order may be issued by MHA. However, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MDHFW) advisories on COVID containment measures. including on the use of face mask and hand hygiene will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic.