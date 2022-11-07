Ministry of Mines invites nominations for National Geoscience Awards-2022

The National Geoscience Awards are of three categories, the National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement, the National Geoscience Award and the National Young Geoscientist Award
The Ministry of Mines on Monday invited nominations for the National Geoscience Awards-2022 for contributions in the field of fundamental/applied geosciences, mining, and allied areas.
“The awards, instituted in 1966 and given annually, are an initiative of the Ministry to encourage geoscientists for striving toward excellence," the ministry said in a press release.
The National Geoscience Awards are of three categories, the National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement, the National Geoscience Award and the National Young Geoscientist Award.
The Award for Lifetime Achievement (single award) will be given to an individual with an exceptionally high lifetime achievement for sustained and significant contributions in any of the disciplines mentioned in Clause-2 of NGA Regulation 2022. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 5,00,000/- and a certificate.
The National Geoscience Award (10 Awards) will be given to individuals or team(s) in recognition of meritorious contribution in any of the disciplines mentioned in Clause-2 of NGA Regulation 2022. Each award carries a cash prize of Rs. 3,00,000/- and a certificate.
The Young Geoscientist Award (single award) will be given for outstanding research work in any field of geosciences to an individual below 35 years of age as on the 31st December 2021. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000 plus a research grant of Rs. 5,00,000/- spread over five years subject to satisfactory yearly progress and a certificate.
“Any citizen of India with a significant contribution in any of the fields specified in Clause-2 of the NGA Regulation 2022 will be eligible for these awards. The nominations are being received online at National Awards Portal from 1st November 2022. The last date of receipt of nominations is 30th November 2022," the ministry said.
