In an effort to give further fillip to exploration in North East, the Ministry of Mines will host the first NorthEast Geology and Mining Ministers’ Conclave at Chumukedima, Dimapur, Nagaland on 31st October, 2022.
In an effort to give further fillip to exploration in North East, the Ministry of Mines will host the first NorthEast Geology and Mining Ministers’ Conclave at Chumukedima, Dimapur, Nagaland on 31st October, 2022.
The Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi will be participating as the chief guest at the conclave.
The Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi will be participating as the chief guest at the conclave.
“In the first session of the conclave, discussions amongst different State ministers of the North Eastern States will be held. Deliberations will be mainly pertaining to mining and geological activities in the North Eastern states. In the second session, the course and gist of the deliberations will be presented to Minister, Pralhad Joshi for further action. The event will conclude with a cultural programme," the Ministry of Mines said in a press release.
“In the first session of the conclave, discussions amongst different State ministers of the North Eastern States will be held. Deliberations will be mainly pertaining to mining and geological activities in the North Eastern states. In the second session, the course and gist of the deliberations will be presented to Minister, Pralhad Joshi for further action. The event will conclude with a cultural programme," the Ministry of Mines said in a press release.
The conclave will be an effective platform to discuss issues specific to the NE region. “Ministry of Mines desires to encourage exploration activities and auction of mines in the mineral rich NE states which will ultimately lead to development of the region," the ministry added.
The conclave will be an effective platform to discuss issues specific to the NE region. “Ministry of Mines desires to encourage exploration activities and auction of mines in the mineral rich NE states which will ultimately lead to development of the region," the ministry added.
Centre encourages mineral exploration, geological and other mining activities all across the country. In line with these efforts, a National Mining Ministers’ Conference was held at Hyderabad in September this year to facilitate discussion amongst all the states on the issues pertaining to mining sector.
Centre encourages mineral exploration, geological and other mining activities all across the country. In line with these efforts, a National Mining Ministers’ Conference was held at Hyderabad in September this year to facilitate discussion amongst all the states on the issues pertaining to mining sector.
“During the conference a request was made to the chair to hold a conclave exclusively for the North East region and the Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi agreed upon the same," the ministry said.
“During the conference a request was made to the chair to hold a conclave exclusively for the North East region and the Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi agreed upon the same," the ministry said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.