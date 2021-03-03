OPEN APP
Ministry of Railways accords permission to zonal railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at stations
Earlier this month, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that Indian Railways plans to run more than 200 trains during the festive season (PTI)
Ministry of Railways accords permission to zonal railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at stations

2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 05:51 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Railway Board has already permitted for restarting operation of Retiring Rooms, Rail Yatri Niwas and Hotels which are managed by IRCTC
  • These convenience were discontinued post announcement of lockdown to prevent the spread of covid-19

Ministry of Railways has accorded permission to Zonal Railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at Stations keeping in view local condition including Covid related protocols issued by Government.

Railway Board has already permitted for restarting operation of Retiring Rooms, Rail Yatri Niwas and Hotels which are managed by IRCTC.

Railway Ministry said in a statement,"At present, various special express/passenger trains services have been introduced in phased manner as per the requirement. Considering the convenience of passengers, Railways has decided to allow operation of retiring room at stations subject to fulfilment of protocols issued by the Government. These convenience were discontinued post announcement of lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19."

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has said it will now enable the facility to book unreserved tickets through its UTS on Mobile app to decongest booking counters and to ensure smooth compliance of social distancing norms.

The facility was discontinued when the coronavirus-triggered lockdown was imposed in the country last year.

"On Indian Railways, unreserved train services are being introduced in a phased manner. In order to avoid any inconvenience to passengers in booking unreserved tickets and to ensure norms of social distancing at booking counters while purchasing the tickets, it has been decided that in addition to UTS ON MOBILE App facility available on suburban sections, this facility may also be reintroduced on non-suburban sections of zonal Railways," a statement from the railway ministry said.

"Zonal Railways have been instructed that whenever unreserved train services are introduced on any zonal Railway, the zonal Railway concerned may accordingly enable UTS ON MOBILE app for issuing unreserved tickets," it added.

Currently, the Railways has operationalised almost 65 per cent of its mail and express trains and over 90 per cent of its suburban services as compared to the pre-lockdown levels.

A total of 1,250 mail and express trains, 5,350 suburban trains and more than 326 passenger trains are currently in operation on a daily basis.

