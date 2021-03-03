Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ministry of Railways accords permission to zonal railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at stations
Earlier this month, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that Indian Railways plans to run more than 200 trains during the festive season

Ministry of Railways accords permission to zonal railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at stations

2 min read . 05:51 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Railway Board has already permitted for restarting operation of Retiring Rooms, Rail Yatri Niwas and Hotels which are managed by IRCTC
  • These convenience were discontinued post announcement of lockdown to prevent the spread of covid-19

Ministry of Railways has accorded permission to Zonal Railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at Stations keeping in view local condition including Covid related protocols issued by Government.

Ministry of Railways has accorded permission to Zonal Railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at Stations keeping in view local condition including Covid related protocols issued by Government.

Railway Board has already permitted for restarting operation of Retiring Rooms, Rail Yatri Niwas and Hotels which are managed by IRCTC.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Singapore to toughen pass requirement for foreign dependants

2 min read . 05:56 PM IST

Govt can cut excise duty on petrol, diesel by 8.5 a litre without hurting revenues

2 min read . 05:37 PM IST

In a first, Jawans to participate in discussions at PM Modi-headed military commanders' meet

1 min read . 05:21 PM IST

Durables firms expect brisk sales in hotter-than-usual summers

3 min read . 05:20 PM IST

Railway Board has already permitted for restarting operation of Retiring Rooms, Rail Yatri Niwas and Hotels which are managed by IRCTC.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Singapore to toughen pass requirement for foreign dependants

2 min read . 05:56 PM IST

Govt can cut excise duty on petrol, diesel by 8.5 a litre without hurting revenues

2 min read . 05:37 PM IST

In a first, Jawans to participate in discussions at PM Modi-headed military commanders' meet

1 min read . 05:21 PM IST

Durables firms expect brisk sales in hotter-than-usual summers

3 min read . 05:20 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Railway Ministry said in a statement,"At present, various special express/passenger trains services have been introduced in phased manner as per the requirement. Considering the convenience of passengers, Railways has decided to allow operation of retiring room at stations subject to fulfilment of protocols issued by the Government. These convenience were discontinued post announcement of lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19."

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has said it will now enable the facility to book unreserved tickets through its UTS on Mobile app to decongest booking counters and to ensure smooth compliance of social distancing norms.

The facility was discontinued when the coronavirus-triggered lockdown was imposed in the country last year.

"On Indian Railways, unreserved train services are being introduced in a phased manner. In order to avoid any inconvenience to passengers in booking unreserved tickets and to ensure norms of social distancing at booking counters while purchasing the tickets, it has been decided that in addition to UTS ON MOBILE App facility available on suburban sections, this facility may also be reintroduced on non-suburban sections of zonal Railways," a statement from the railway ministry said.

"Zonal Railways have been instructed that whenever unreserved train services are introduced on any zonal Railway, the zonal Railway concerned may accordingly enable UTS ON MOBILE app for issuing unreserved tickets," it added.

Currently, the Railways has operationalised almost 65 per cent of its mail and express trains and over 90 per cent of its suburban services as compared to the pre-lockdown levels.

TRENDING STORIES See All

A total of 1,250 mail and express trains, 5,350 suburban trains and more than 326 passenger trains are currently in operation on a daily basis.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.