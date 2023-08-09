New Delhi: The ministry of road transport and highways has been making remarkable strides in the construction of highways, with a notable increase in the length of highways built over the last five years when compared to figures from fiscal year 2013-14, said Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that the length of highways constructed in recent years has surpassed the numbers achieved during the fiscal year 2013-14, indicating a strong upward trend.

The year 2018-19 witnessed the construction of 10,900km of highways, followed by 10,200km in 2019-20. The momentum further escalated with an impressive 13,300km in 2020-21, solidifying the ministry’s commitment to enhancing the country’s road infrastructure. The trend continued in subsequent years, with 10,500km constructed in 2021-22 and 10,300km in 2022-23.

Acknowledging the significance of technological advancements, the ministry has embraced modern developments in the field of materials and processes. This proactive approach has led to the introduction of numerous specifications aimed at ensuring better quality construction of national highways.

Notable advancements include the use of bitumen and modified bitumen with higher modulus of resilience, enhanced strength of concrete and steel, ultra-high performance fibre reinforced concrete, as well as stabilized sub-base and base courses for pavement. These innovations not only ensure superior strength and durability but also emphasize environmental sustainability.

Underscoring their commitment to ecological conservation and aesthetics, the ministry launched “The Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification and Maintenance) Policy, 2015" in September of that year. Since its inception, an impressive 373 lakh plants have been planted along the available Right of Way (ROW), while over 64,000 matured trees have been successfully transplanted.