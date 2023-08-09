Highway construction marks steady rise over last five years: Gadkari1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 05:07 PM IST
The length of highways constructed in recent years has surpassed the numbers achieved during the fiscal year 2013-14, indicating a strong upward trend.
New Delhi: The ministry of road transport and highways has been making remarkable strides in the construction of highways, with a notable increase in the length of highways built over the last five years when compared to figures from fiscal year 2013-14, said Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways.