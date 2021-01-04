The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways on Monday announced that it has kickstarted the process of commencing operations of the Seaplane services on select routes, including Delhi , Mumbai and Surat.

On the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat, the Yamuna riverfront in Delhi will also begin seaplane services soon.

The services will be under a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) framework through potential airline operators and will be executed and implemented through Sagarmala Development Company Ltd (SDCL), which is under the administrative control of the Ministry, the ministry said in a statement.

Here are 10 points on the proposed seaplane services:

1)The proposed Origin-Destination pairs under Hub and Spoke model include various islands of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Guwahati Riverfront -& Umranso Reservoir in Assam, Yamuna Riverfront - Delhi (as Hub) to Ayodhaya, Tehri, Srinagar(Uttrakhand), Chandigarh and many other tourist places of Punjab & HP; Mumbai (as Hub) to Shirdi, Lonavala, Ganpatipule; Surat (as Hub) to Dwarka, Mandvi & Kandla; Khindsi Dam, Nagpur & Erai Dam, Chandrapur (in Maharashtra) and/or any other Hub & Spoke suggested by the Operator, the ministry said.

2) One such Seaplane Service is already in operation between Kevadia and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, which was inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 31st October 2020.

3) To run more such services in the coastal areas or proximity to water bodies, SDCL is keen to associate with the interested scheduled / non-scheduled airline operators.

4) To provide proper connectivity and accessibility to remote locations, SDCL is exploring plans to leverage the potential of the vast coastline and numerous water bodies/rivers across India by commencing seaplane operations.

5) "Sea Plane will utilize the nearby water bodies for take-off and landing and thus connect those places in a much economical way as conventional airport infrastructure like a runway and terminal buildings are not required for seaplane operations," the ministry further stated.

6) Apart from providing air connectivity to various remote religious/tourist places, it will boost tourism for domestic and international holidaymakers, the ministry added. It will save travel time and stimulate localized short distance travelling especially in the hilly regions or across the rivers/lakes etc as well as boost tourism and business activities.

7) Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya stated, "The initiation of Seaplane operations align with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve connectivity across the nation and make India as an attractive destination for the tourists."

8)" It will generate employment opportunities and stimulate tourism on these new locations, which will consequently contribute to the country’s GDP in the long run," he added.

9) Earlier, the ministry sought information in detail from interested companies on the subject.

10) The seaplanes services will be a game-changer providing a supplementary means of faster and comfortable transportation across the nation," the Ministry said.

