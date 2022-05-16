Ministry of Skill Development partners Indian School of Business

Expressing his view on the development programme, Aggarwal said that with India sprinting towards becoming a superpower, it is essential for government employees to upskill themselves to become productive contributors to the economic growth of India. “We intend to promote cross-learning through these development programs, which will eventually lead to a practical understanding of the core components of business strategy and we look forward to creating a new generation of upskilled workforce that drives the innovative future of India," he added.