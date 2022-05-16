Ministry of Skill Development partners Indian School of Business

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A total of 120 officers, 30 per batch, across divisions under the ministry will undergo a comprehensive five-day long residential training in ISB Hyderabad and Mohali campuses
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has partnered with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to conduct capacity-building programmes for its officials.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has partnered with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to conduct capacity-building programmes for its officials.
A total of 120 officers, 30 per batch, across divisions under the ministry will undergo a comprehensive five-day long residential training in ISB Hyderabad and Mohali campuses.
A total of 120 officers, 30 per batch, across divisions under the ministry will undergo a comprehensive five-day long residential training in ISB Hyderabad and Mohali campuses.
A first batch of 30 officers has completed training from ISB Mohali campus with a convocation ceremony held for the officers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A first batch of 30 officers has completed training from ISB Mohali campus with a convocation ceremony held for the officers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The MSDE Management Development Programme is aimed at upskilling the MSDE officers facilitating capacity building training of a mixed batch of officials including officers from MSDE, Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) Principals, Sector Skill Councils, CEOs, State Skill Mission Directors, and Jan Sikshan Sansthans (JSS) & National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).
The MSDE Management Development Programme is aimed at upskilling the MSDE officers facilitating capacity building training of a mixed batch of officials including officers from MSDE, Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) Principals, Sector Skill Councils, CEOs, State Skill Mission Directors, and Jan Sikshan Sansthans (JSS) & National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).
The MoU between MSDE and ISB was signed in the presence of Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
The MoU between MSDE and ISB was signed in the presence of Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
The primary goal of the programme is to strengthen leadership skills while developing a strategic mindset that will aid in gaining insights into data analytics and digital transformation. Through strategic leadership and management development programmes, the MSDE and ISB are encouraging officials to instill a culture of innovation within their respective organisations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The primary goal of the programme is to strengthen leadership skills while developing a strategic mindset that will aid in gaining insights into data analytics and digital transformation. Through strategic leadership and management development programmes, the MSDE and ISB are encouraging officials to instill a culture of innovation within their respective organisations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The batches are strategically designed to encourage cross-learning while embracing new challenges and comprehending complexities to ensure sustained success, a ministry statement said.
The batches are strategically designed to encourage cross-learning while embracing new challenges and comprehending complexities to ensure sustained success, a ministry statement said.
Expressing his view on the development programme, Aggarwal said that with India sprinting towards becoming a superpower, it is essential for government employees to upskill themselves to become productive contributors to the economic growth of India. “We intend to promote cross-learning through these development programs, which will eventually lead to a practical understanding of the core components of business strategy and we look forward to creating a new generation of upskilled workforce that drives the innovative future of India," he added.
Expressing his view on the development programme, Aggarwal said that with India sprinting towards becoming a superpower, it is essential for government employees to upskill themselves to become productive contributors to the economic growth of India. “We intend to promote cross-learning through these development programs, which will eventually lead to a practical understanding of the core components of business strategy and we look forward to creating a new generation of upskilled workforce that drives the innovative future of India," he added.
As per the advisory issued by Capacity Building Commission under Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), a standing Capacity Building Unit for MSDE was created via office memorandum dated 17 January 2022, which shall be responsible for coordination with Capacity Building Commission and implementation of various capacity building interventions for all employees under MSDE on a continuing based approach upon Training Need Analysis.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the advisory issued by Capacity Building Commission under Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), a standing Capacity Building Unit for MSDE was created via office memorandum dated 17 January 2022, which shall be responsible for coordination with Capacity Building Commission and implementation of various capacity building interventions for all employees under MSDE on a continuing based approach upon Training Need Analysis.