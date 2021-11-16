Ministry organizes pre-bid conference for prospective bidders for ACC PLI scheme

NEW DELHI : The pre-bid conference organized by the ministry of heavy industries (MHI) for prospective bidders for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) production linked incentive (PLI) scheme has received wide participation and interest from bidders with around 100 participants from about 20 companies participating both in person and virtually.

MHI had released request for proposal document on 22 October inviting bidders for a total manufacturing capacity of ACC battery storage of 50 gigawatt hour (GWh) with an outlay of ₹18,100 crore.

“Presentations were made on the terms and conditions, technical details of ACC manufacturing and various incentives and opportunities to promote ACC battery manufacturing in the country. In the pre-bid conference the queries of the bidders were addressed and they were asked to seek any further clarification through e-mail," MHI said in a statement.

The bidding will be held online through a transparent, two-stage process, under the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) mechanism. Key features of the selection process include satisfying the eligibility criteria, transparent bidding process, full flexibility in innovation for ACC battery manufacturing, optimized payment structures, promoting self-reliant India through domestic value addition and setting up of ACC manufacturing facilities.

ACCs are the new generation advance storage technologies that can store electric energy either as electrochemical or as chemical energy and convert it back to electric energy as and when required. The consumer electronics, electric vehicles, advanced electricity grids, solar roof top, etc. which are major battery consuming sectors are expected to achieve robust growth in sales volume in the coming years. It is expected that the dominant battery technologies will control some of the world’s largest growth sectors.

While several companies have already started investing in battery packs, though the capacities of these facilities are too small when compared with global averages, but there still is negligible investment in manufacturing, along with value addition, of ACCs in India. “All the demand of the ACCs is currently being met through imports in India. The National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage will reduce import dependence. It will support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," the department said.

