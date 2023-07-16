Ministry to monitor highway disruptions

Ministry to monitor highway disruptions1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:10 PM IST
The control room will monitor problems arising from heavy rains impacting the operation of national highways in the country round-the-clock.
The control room will monitor problems arising from heavy rains impacting the operation of national highways in the country round-the-clock.
NEW DELHI :The ministry of road transport and highways has set up control room after heavy rains disrupted movement of vehicles on highways.
NEW DELHI :The ministry of road transport and highways has set up control room after heavy rains disrupted movement of vehicles on highways.
The control room will monitor problems arising from heavy rains impacting the operation of national highways in the country round-the-clock.
The control room will monitor problems arising from heavy rains impacting the operation of national highways in the country round-the-clock.
The idea is to provide quick solutions to problems arising from heavy rainfall to ensure that traffic movement on highways is not disrupted.
The idea is to provide quick solutions to problems arising from heavy rainfall to ensure that traffic movement on highways is not disrupted.
The control room will be manned by officers of the road and highway ministry, and it will receive calls from the public as well as government agencies and inform the concerned national highway implementing agencies to resolve the situation.
The control room will be manned by officers of the road and highway ministry, and it will receive calls from the public as well as government agencies and inform the concerned national highway implementing agencies to resolve the situation.
The control room will also monitor electronic media platforms including television channels and receive inputs from regional offices and call and collect any information pertaining among to problems encountered on movement of vehicles on national highways.
The control room will also monitor electronic media platforms including television channels and receive inputs from regional offices and call and collect any information pertaining among to problems encountered on movement of vehicles on national highways.
The effort will be that information received by the control centre is transmitted immediately so that remedial measures are taken quickly.
The effort will be that information received by the control centre is transmitted immediately so that remedial measures are taken quickly.