NEW DELHI : As a part of the ‘Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar’ campaign, Health Melas will be organized on 14th of every month in 1.56 lakh Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) across the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The melas will undertake activities like yoga, zumba, teleconsultation, Nikshay Poshan Abhiyan, Non-Communicable Diseases screening and Drug Distribution and Sickle Cell Disease screening.

“In sync with this, a cycle event will be organized on 14 February at all AB-HWCs in the form of cyclathon, cycle rally or cycle for health to promote and enhance awareness surrounding physical and mental well-being and environment friendly conveyance," the ministry added.

In Delhi, a cyclathon will be organized with the theme, ‘cycle for health’ at Lady Hardinge Medical College. An area in the premises of the hospital will be dedicated as a cycle stand.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya gave a shout out to all health and cycle enthusiasts and urged all citizens to participate in the mega cycling event at their nearest AB-HWC.

“Cycling is one of the best ways to keep our body healthy, fit and active. Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel, but ride," the minister said.

‘Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar’ is a year-long campaign from November 2022 to October 2023. It promotes the theme of health and wellness to commemorate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM).

“This is in line with the new National Health Policy, 2017 that focuses on preventive and promotive healthcare and the Fit India Movement, 2019 which aims to make fitness and healthy living an integral part of our daily lives," the ministry said.