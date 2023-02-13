Ministry to organize health melas under ‘Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar’ campaign
The melas will undertake activities like yoga, zumba, teleconsultation, Nikshay Poshan Abhiyan, Non-Communicable Diseases screening and Drug Distribution and Sickle Cell Disease screening
NEW DELHI : As a part of the ‘Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar’ campaign, Health Melas will be organized on 14th of every month in 1.56 lakh Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) across the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×