Ministry to set up panel to re-examine use of Ashwagandha leaves in ASU drugs

Ashwagandha is a traditional Indian herb that boosts energy, reduces stress and makes the immune system stronger. It is an easily accessible, over-the-counter nutritional supplement in the UK and has a proven safety profile.Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2021, 07:41 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of AYUSH, on Thursday, stated that it has decided to re-examine the use of Ashwagandha leaves in Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani drugs (ASU) by constituting an expert group.

The Ministry of Ayush had earlier invited stakeholders to discuss their concerns about the utilization of Ashwagandha leaves in ASU products. 

Based on the discussion, the ministry has decided to re-examine the advisory issued to the drug manufacturers to refrain from using Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) leaves by setting up an Expert Group.

The ministry had earlier issued an advisory against the use of such leaves in Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani (ASU) drugs.

In the wake of the ministry barring the use of Ashwagandha leaves (via letter dated 6 October to the ASU Drugs Manufacturing Association), representations had been received from ASU Drugs Manufacturing Industry partners, a statement by the ministry said.

The expert group will make appropriate recommendations to the Government of India on the use of Ashwagandha leaves/Panchanga of Ashwagandha in ASU products based on scientific evidence, it added.

