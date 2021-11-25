Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Ministry to set up panel to re-examine use of Ashwagandha leaves in ASU drugs

Ministry to set up panel to re-examine use of Ashwagandha leaves in ASU drugs

Ashwagandha is a traditional Indian herb that boosts energy, reduces stress and makes the immune system stronger. It is an easily accessible, over-the-counter nutritional supplement in the UK and has a proven safety profile.
1 min read . 07:41 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • The ministry had earlier issued an advisory against the use of such leaves in Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani (ASU) drugs.
  • The expert group will make appropriate recommendations to the Government of India on the use of Ashwagandha leaves/Panchanga of Ashwagandha in ASU products based on scientific evidence.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of AYUSH, on Thursday, stated that it has decided to re-examine the use of Ashwagandha leaves in Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani drugs (ASU) by constituting an expert group.

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of AYUSH, on Thursday, stated that it has decided to re-examine the use of Ashwagandha leaves in Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani drugs (ASU) by constituting an expert group.

The Ministry of Ayush had earlier invited stakeholders to discuss their concerns about the utilization of Ashwagandha leaves in ASU products. 

The Ministry of Ayush had earlier invited stakeholders to discuss their concerns about the utilization of Ashwagandha leaves in ASU products. 

Based on the discussion, the ministry has decided to re-examine the advisory issued to the drug manufacturers to refrain from using Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) leaves by setting up an Expert Group.

Based on the discussion, the ministry has decided to re-examine the advisory issued to the drug manufacturers to refrain from using Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) leaves by setting up an Expert Group.

The ministry had earlier issued an advisory against the use of such leaves in Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani (ASU) drugs.

The ministry had earlier issued an advisory against the use of such leaves in Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani (ASU) drugs.

In the wake of the ministry barring the use of Ashwagandha leaves (via letter dated 6 October to the ASU Drugs Manufacturing Association), representations had been received from ASU Drugs Manufacturing Industry partners, a statement by the ministry said.

In the wake of the ministry barring the use of Ashwagandha leaves (via letter dated 6 October to the ASU Drugs Manufacturing Association), representations had been received from ASU Drugs Manufacturing Industry partners, a statement by the ministry said.

The expert group will make appropriate recommendations to the Government of India on the use of Ashwagandha leaves/Panchanga of Ashwagandha in ASU products based on scientific evidence, it added.

The expert group will make appropriate recommendations to the Government of India on the use of Ashwagandha leaves/Panchanga of Ashwagandha in ASU products based on scientific evidence, it added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!