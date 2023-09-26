Ministry weighs fenced-off highways within easy reach2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Access-controlled roads are fenced off with railings along their length, so no one can enter them randomly.
NEW DELHI : India will have a wide network of fenced-off highways and expressways in the next 10-15 years that will allow commuters to get on to them by travelling no more than 100 km from wherever they begin their journey, a top road ministry official said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message