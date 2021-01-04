Minor fire in engine of New Delhi-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express

Minor fire in engine of New Delhi-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 06:37 AM IST
- The incident occurred around 9 pm when the New Delhi to Bengaluru Rajdhani Express was passing Nawandgi railway station
- A fire tender was pressed into service and the flames were put off
Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the engine of a Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express train near Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday night, a official of South Central Railway (SCR) said.
All the passengers of the train are safe, he said.
'Pivotal moment' as Britain set to roll out AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Sourav Ganguly stable, his health parameters normal: Doctors1 min read . 07:55 AM IST
Democrat Nancy Pelosi elected House Speaker with narrow majority3 min read . 07:41 AM IST
PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Surat to get subsidy on loans2 min read . 07:40 AM IST
The incident occurred around 9 pm when the New Delhi to Bengaluru Rajdhani Express was passing Nawandgi railway station, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said.
Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world
The loco pilot noticed smoke from the locomotive and as a precautionary measure stopped the train. As minor flames erupted and it was confined to a small portion of the engine, which was detached from the coaches, he said.
A fire tender was pressed into service and the flames were put off. A relief locomotive was sent to the station, the chief PRO said.
The exact cause of the fire was being ascertained, the official added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.