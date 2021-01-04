Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Minor fire in engine of New Delhi-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express
Picture for representation. A file photo of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

Minor fire in engine of New Delhi-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express

1 min read . 06:37 AM IST PTI

  • The incident occurred around 9 pm when the New Delhi to Bengaluru Rajdhani Express was passing Nawandgi railway station
  • A fire tender was pressed into service and the flames were put off

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the engine of a Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express train near Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday night, a official of South Central Railway (SCR) said.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the engine of a Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express train near Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday night, a official of South Central Railway (SCR) said.

All the passengers of the train are safe, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Pivotal moment' as Britain set to roll out AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly stable, his health parameters normal: Doctors

1 min read . 07:55 AM IST

Democrat Nancy Pelosi elected House Speaker with narrow majority

3 min read . 07:41 AM IST

PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Surat to get subsidy on loans

2 min read . 07:40 AM IST

All the passengers of the train are safe, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Pivotal moment' as Britain set to roll out AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly stable, his health parameters normal: Doctors

1 min read . 07:55 AM IST

Democrat Nancy Pelosi elected House Speaker with narrow majority

3 min read . 07:41 AM IST

PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Surat to get subsidy on loans

2 min read . 07:40 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The incident occurred around 9 pm when the New Delhi to Bengaluru Rajdhani Express was passing Nawandgi railway station, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said.

Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world

The loco pilot noticed smoke from the locomotive and as a precautionary measure stopped the train. As minor flames erupted and it was confined to a small portion of the engine, which was detached from the coaches, he said.

A fire tender was pressed into service and the flames were put off. A relief locomotive was sent to the station, the chief PRO said.

The exact cause of the fire was being ascertained, the official added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.