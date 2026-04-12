‘Minor’ Monalisa Bhosle wedding case: Kerala Police, CPI(M) say viral Kumbh girl not underage; demand probe

A few days after an FIR was filed against Farman Khan over controversy surrounding his marriage to Monalisa Bhosle – a young woman who came into the limelight during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela – the CPI(M) and Kerala Police have said that the girl's age was verified during the time of their wedding at a temple in Kerala.

The police have said that the Aadhaar card given by Monalisa Bhosle was found to be genuine and that she was 18 years of age at that time.

An investigation was recently launched in Madhya Pradesh after claims surfaced that Monalisa Bhosle was only 16 years old at the time of the marriage.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said documents presented by the girl’s father indicated she was not a minor, and on that basis, the party supported the marriage, Deccan Herald reported.

Meanwhile, CPI general secretary Binoy Viswom has alleged that there was a political motive behind the controversy, and any new information should be properly investigated.

When asked about allegations that Monalisa Bhosle was underage at the time of her wedding, he said, “There is politics behind all this. You may forget it, but we will not.”

The wedding ceremony was held at the Gurumandiram located outside the temple premises. Hundreds of people attended the function, including MV Govindan, Kerala Minister V Sivankutty and CPI(M) district secretary AA Rahim.

What Monalisa, Farman say? As the controversy spiraled, Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan refuted allegations of ‘love jihad’ and said the couple got married as per the Hindu customs.

She said, “We married as per Hindu customs. I follow all the religions. My father wanted [me] to marry someone else, but I refused. He didn't attend our marriage.”

Farman Khan also said that neither he nor Monalisa converted to get married.

“This is not love jihad. Both of us follow our own religions, but we also respect all religions. We are both humans first. None of us converted. We both love each other and hence got married,” said Farman Khan.

“We decided to get married in Kerala at this place because we like the Nayanar Temple. People of Kerala are very nice,” Farman said.

"Here, people are very supportive. We dated for six months," added Monalisa.