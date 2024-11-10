Minor NEET aspirant raped, blackmailed for months by coaching teachers in Kanpur

Two teachers in Kanpur were arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a minor NEET aspirant. The victim reported being coerced and threatened by her biology teacher, who filmed the assaults, and later by her chemistry teacher during a party.

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2024, 06:24 AM IST
Minor NEET aspirant raped, blackmailed for months by coaching teachers in Kanpur | Representational image
Minor NEET aspirant raped, blackmailed for months by coaching teachers in Kanpur | Representational image

Two teachers were arrested this week for raping and blackmailing a NEET aspirant for months. The victim — a minor at the time — was plied with alcohol before being raped and filmed by her teacher. She was subsequently blackmailed using the footage, threatened with the murder of her family and repeatedly raped over the ensuing months.

“The student told us she was raped by the accused on separate occasions. A case has been registered and the two men have been arrested and are being questioned. The student was a minor at the time and has requested us not to share too many details,” NDTV quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Pandey as saying.

According to officials, the duo — both well known teachers from a popular coaching centre in the city — have been arrested following her complaint. The victim had come forward after one of the teachers was nabbed earlier this year in an unrelated case. CCTV footage of him allegedly sexually harassing another student had been widely shared at the time.

The student had reportedly enrolled in a Kanpur coaching centre two years ago. She was invited to a party by her biology teacher in January this year — an event that was supposedly meant for all students. The girl realised that she was alone upon reaching the flat. The minor alleged that 32-year-old Sahil Siddiqui had proceeded to get her drunk before raping her and filming the act.

The pupil also told the police that Siddiqui had repeatedly threatened to make the video public and murder her family. She was repeatedly raped, held hostage in his flat for some time and later coerced into attending other parties there. During one such party later in the year she was also raped by her 39-year-old chemistry teacher Vikas Porwal.

The development also came less than two days after a Class 12 student in Odisha committed suicide while preparing for the competitive exam. She had been studying for NEET at a private institute in Bhubaneswar over the last 18 months and her family claimed that the Cuttack resident was unable to handle the pressure of studies.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

10 Nov 2024, 06:24 AM IST
