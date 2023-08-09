comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 08 2023 15:53:19
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.2 -0.39%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.1 -0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.5 0.3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.45 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.9 0.89%
Business News/ News / India/  Minor victim had ‘sufficient maturity’, says Delhi HC while granting bail in POCSO case
Back

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a 23-year-old man in a case falling under the ambit of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). The case stems from his consensual physical relationship with a minor girl. The Court's decision is underpinned by its apprehension that subjecting the man to the influences of seasoned criminals could prove detrimental rather than beneficial.

Justice Vikas Mahajan noted that a previous ruling by the high court had said that the fundamental purpose of the POCSO Act was to safeguard individuals under the age of 18 from sexual exploitation. The Act never intended to label consensual romantic connections between young adults as criminal in nature.

Justice Mahajan's scrutiny revealed that the minor girl, at the time aged 17 and a half, exhibited a level of maturity and intellectual acumen indicative of her potential participation in a consensual romantic association with the accused. The judge categorically stated that the physical intimacy shared between the two was a product of their voluntary inclination.

Also Read: Over 99% crimes registered in 2020 under POCSO Act were against girls: NCRB data

"The petitioner, who is presently aged about 23 years, is already in custody since 15.10.2021. Keeping the petitioner in jail will not serve any useful purpose, rather subjecting young boy in the company of hardened criminals would do more harm than good to him," PTI quoted the order as stating.

"This court is cognizant of the fact that the prosecutrix was minor at the time of incident but at the same time it cannot be overlooked that the prosecturix was aged 17.5 years and was thus, of sufficient maturity and intellectual capacity. The petitioner at the relevant time was aged about 20 years," it said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed following the girl's allegations. She asserted that the accused, her neighbour, had developed a friendship with her and engaged in a physical relationship, alluding to a future marriage.

Also Read: Sakshi Malik flags concerns over retraction by minor, says, 'there was pressure and threats'

Subsequently, the girl found herself pregnant, a circumstance revealed through her medical examination. However, the option of abortion was no longer viable due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy.

The court duly documented that the prosecutrix had expressed her unwillingness towards initiating legal action against the petitioner. Nonetheless, it appeared that the FIR was instituted, possibly under the insistence of her family. This might have been prompted by family pressure following the discovery of her pregnancy, which had progressed beyond a point where abortion was a feasible recourse.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 07:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout