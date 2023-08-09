Minor victim had ‘sufficient maturity’, says Delhi HC while granting bail in POCSO case2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Delhi High Court has granted bail to a man accused under POCSO Act for consensual relationship with a minor girl.
The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a 23-year-old man in a case falling under the ambit of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). The case stems from his consensual physical relationship with a minor girl. The Court's decision is underpinned by its apprehension that subjecting the man to the influences of seasoned criminals could prove detrimental rather than beneficial.