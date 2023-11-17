Minsiter Sonowal reviews progress of maritime projects worth ₹1 trillion

New Delhi: Union minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Friday chaired a review meeting focused on enhancing the implementation of the 'PM Maritime Amritkaal Vision,' which aims to establish India as a global maritime authority by 2047.

The session included a progress review of 162 projects, worth an estimated ₹1 trillion.

In attendance were Union minister of state for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Tourism, Shripad Naik, and Union minister of state for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, along with senior officials from major Indian ports and various public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Sonowal highlighted India's pivotal moment in the maritime sector and the nation's ambition to rank its ports among the world's top 25. The 'Panch Karma Sankalp' approach, introduced during the 'Chintan Shivir' in May 2023, was noted as a guiding framework for "realising the goal of India becoming the global leader in the maritime sector by 2047."

The meeting also followed up on the successful Global Maritime India Summit 2023, which concluded with 360 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at ₹10 trillion.

“We are setting up a monthly review mechanism to keep a tab on the progress of all these initiatives as well as timely review of Maritime India Vision 2030 as well as Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047," the minister said.

Sonowal highlighted India's strides in green maritime developments, including the imminent construction of 'Made In India' green tugs and the establishment of green hydrogen hubs at strategic ports, underpinning India's commitment to green energy and its potential to become one of the world's top three economies.

Significant port development projects, like Vadhavan Port and development of cruise terminals, were discussed. The minister urged ports to compete globally and directed them to publicize their green initiatives internationally. The meeting concluded with an assessment of the Sagarmala Programme, which is currently monitoring over 800 projects worth more than ₹5.74 trillion, aiming for completion by 2035.

Further, under holistic development of coastal districts, a total of 567 projects with an estimated cost of around ₹58,000 crore have been identified. Under the Sagarmala Programme, 94 Projects worth ₹31,597 Crore have been completed resulting in capacity addition of more than 230 million tonne per annum.

