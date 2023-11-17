Minsiter Sonowal reviews progress of maritime projects worth ₹1 trillion
The meeting also followed up on the successful Global Maritime India Summit 2023, which concluded with 360 MoUs valued at ₹10 trillion
New Delhi: Union minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Friday chaired a review meeting focused on enhancing the implementation of the 'PM Maritime Amritkaal Vision,' which aims to establish India as a global maritime authority by 2047.
