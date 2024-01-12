Mint BFSI Summit: ‘At scale, ₹2 per transaction can help execution-only fintech platforms build sustainable models’
Firms with execution-only platform 1 (EOP 1) licences can charge asset management companies a maximum of ₹2 per transaction.
The cap of ₹2 per transaction that fintech platforms can charge asset management companies (AMCs) under execution-only platforms 1 (EOP 1) is sufficient if done at scale, Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive of Edelweiss Mutual Fund said at The Mint BFSI Summit and Awards 2024.