Mint BFSI Summit: Experts call for more large credit institutions to meet growing demand
Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director of Tata Capital, said that while there was a need for more large credit institutions, achieving that would be nearly impossible in this generation.
New Delhi: India needs more large institutions to meet the increasing demand for credit and support the country's credit growth, said Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director of Tata Capital.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message