Mint Covid Tracker: Active cases drop in West Bengal, Karnataka over past week

Maharashtra has 53,915 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 26,669 active cases and Tamil Nadu with 23,068. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 6,191 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 5,477 cases. Out of the 163,248 active cases in India as of Friday morning, the top five states together have 71 percent and the top ten states account for 82 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.