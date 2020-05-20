Mint Covid Tracker: Active cases in Bihar, deaths in Delhi double in a week

Over the past seven days, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra have seen the highest spike in cases among the ten states with the most cases. These three states account for 66 percent of all the new active cases in this period. Over the same period, fatalities have surged the most in Delhi, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, which account for 14 percent of all covid-related deaths in the past seven days. Active cases have declined in Andhra Pradesh.