Mint Covid Tracker: Active cases treble in Haryana over past week

Maharashtra has 47,980 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 20,871 active cases and Tamil Nadu with 17,662. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 5,546 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 5,338 cases. Out of the 141,842 active cases in India as of Friday morning, the top five states together have 69 percent and the top ten states account for 81 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.