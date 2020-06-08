Maharashtra has 43,601 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 16,229 and Tamil Nadu with 14,399 active cases. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 5,186 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 4,488 cases. Out of the 125,381 active cases in India as of Monday morning, the top five states together have 67 percent and the top ten states account for 79 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 124,095 patients have now been discharged in India.