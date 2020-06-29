Among districts, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have seen the biggest jump in confirmed cases in the last two days. Bengaluru’s two-day spike of 71 percent was the biggest in percentage terms. These six districts account for 47 percent of the new cases over this period, data compiled by howindialives.com last evening shows. Other districts that have seen a sharp spike over the past two days are Palghar and Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Kancheepuram and Madurai in Tamil Nadu. Cases jumped 35 percent in Madurai in the last two days.