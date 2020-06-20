Maharashtra has 55,665 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 27,512 active cases and Tamil Nadu with 23,512. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 6,364 active cases and Uttar Pradesh fifth with 5,659 cases. Out of the 168,269 active cases in India as of Saturday morning, the top five states together have 71 percent and the top ten states account for 82 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.