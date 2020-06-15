Maharashtra has 53,030 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 24,032 active cases and Tamil Nadu with 19,679. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 5,742 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 5,552 cases. Out of the 153,106 active cases in India as of Monday morning, the top five states together have 71 percent and the top ten states account for 82 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.