So far, at least 499 out of over 700 districts in India have had at least one covid-related death. Mumbai (5,585 deaths) has reported the most, followed by Thane (1,952), Ahmedabad (1,537), Chennai (1,377), and Pune (1,310). Bengaluru in Karnataka, Kolkata in West Bengal, and Solapur, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad in Maharashtra are the other districts with more than 350 deaths. This list does not include Delhi, where the government does not provide district-wise data. State-level data shows Delhi (3,571 deaths) has the second-worst toll after Mumbai.