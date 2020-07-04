Maharashtra has 79,927 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 42,958 active cases and Delhi with 26,148. With their recent spike in infections, Karnataka is now fourth on the list with 10,612 active cases and Telangana fifth with 9,984. Out of the 235,433 active cases in India as of Saturday morning, the top five states together have 72 percent and the top ten states account for percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.