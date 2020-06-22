Maharashtra has 60,161 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 25,866 active cases and Delhi with 24,558. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 6,248 active cases and Uttar Pradesh fifth with 6,186 cases. Out of the 174,387 active cases in India as of Monday morning, the top five states together have 71 percent and the top ten states account for 83 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.