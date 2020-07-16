Mint Covid Tracker: Bihar, Karnataka, WB report biggest weekly spikes in deaths

So far, at least 489 out of over 700 districts in India have had at least one covid-related death. Mumbai (5,467 deaths) has reported the most, followed by Thane (1,806), Ahmedabad (1,525), Chennai (1,318), and Pune (1,228). Kolkata in West Bengal, Bengaluru in Karnataka and Jalgaon, Solapur and Aurangabad in Maharashtra are the other districts with more than 350 deaths. This list does not include Delhi, where the government does not provide district-wise data. State-level data shows Delhi (3,487 deaths) has the second-worst toll after Mumbai.